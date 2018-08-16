Media player
Hastings 'dangerous' seagulls scared off by hawk
Clyde the hawk is being used to protect customers at a crazy golf complex on Hastings seafront from aggressive seagulls.
The bird of prey is brought in four times a week during the busy lunch period.
16 Aug 2018
