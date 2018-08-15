Media player
Cerebral palsy boy set for paratriathlon after surgery
Five-year-old Otto Barwell from Hove, in East Sussex, has always struggled to walk and run because of cerebral palsy.
Seven months ago he went to the US for surgery to improve his mobility.
Since then he has re-learned how to use his legs without the stiffness which restricted his life.
15 Aug 2018
