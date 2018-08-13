Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sussex couple campaign over neonatal herpes deaths
Kit Tarka died at 13 weeks old after developing a common cold sore.
His parents Sarah Higson and James de Malplaquet from Brighton are campaigning for greater awareness.
They believe anti viral drugs could have saved his life.
-
13 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-sussex-45171961/sussex-couple-campaign-over-neonatal-herpes-deathsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window