'I was stalked by my husband'

A woman who was stalked by her own husband says that it led to anxiety, depression and self-harming.

Alice Playle’s husband was jailed for three-and-a-half years for stalking and coercive and controlling behaviour.

According to the Office for National Statistics the number of stalking offences recorded by police in Sussex rose from 95 in 2015 to 984 this year.

Meanwhile in Hampshire, where offences have risen from 147 to 242 in the same time period, a new inter-agency task force has been set up to tackle the issue.