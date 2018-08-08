Lifeguard says UK has world's best training
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Camber Sands lifeguard: 'The best office in the world'

Argentinian Octavio Aizenman, 27, has been a lifeguard for nine years, working on beaches around the world.

Octavio, who is currently working in Camber Sands, East Sussex, thinks the UK offers the best lifeguard training.

He said: "This is the best office in the world."

  • 08 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Tips for staying safe on the beach