Camber Sands lifeguard: 'The best office in the world'
Argentinian Octavio Aizenman, 27, has been a lifeguard for nine years, working on beaches around the world.
Octavio, who is currently working in Camber Sands, East Sussex, thinks the UK offers the best lifeguard training.
He said: "This is the best office in the world."
08 Aug 2018
