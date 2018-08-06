Tourists sit at cliff edge after collapse

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tourists sit at Sussex cliff edge after collapse
Tourists have been filmed sitting on the edge of the cliff at Birling Gap, East Sussex, just two days after the beach below was closed after a "significant collapse".
The coastguard have warned people to stay away from the edge.
It is not yet known when the beach will reopen.
06 Aug 2018
