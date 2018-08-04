Crowds gather for Brighton Pride
Up to 300,000 people have gathered in Brighton for the city's annual Pride celebration.

The parade began at Hove Lawns at about 11:00 BST and ended at Preston Park.

Organisers have promised the biggest Pride yet, with popstar Britney Spears taking to the stage later.

