Crowds gather for Brighton Pride

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Crowds gather for 'biggest ever' Brighton Pride
Up to 300,000 people have gathered in Brighton for the city's annual Pride celebration.
The parade began at Hove Lawns at about 11:00 BST and ended at Preston Park.
Organisers have promised the biggest Pride yet, with popstar Britney Spears taking to the stage later.
-
04 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-sussex-45071320/crowds-gather-for-biggest-ever-brighton-prideRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window