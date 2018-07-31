Young woman manages visitor attraction
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Woman, 23, lands managerial job at National Trust attraction

Jenny Hatton, 23, has been appointed the senior member of staff at the National Trust's Lamb House in Rye, East Sussex.

She said: "It's really important to be a role model for other young women."

  • 31 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Student tackles engineering gender gap