British history recreated with Lego

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chichester museum reveals British history with Lego
An eight-metre model of the Flying Scotsman is the star attraction at an exhibition that captures moments of British history in Lego.
More than 150,000 bricks have been used to build Bricks Britannia at the Novium Museum in Chichester.
-
28 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-sussex-44980577/chichester-museum-reveals-british-history-with-legoRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window