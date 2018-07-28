British history recreated with Lego
Chichester museum reveals British history with Lego

An eight-metre model of the Flying Scotsman is the star attraction at an exhibition that captures moments of British history in Lego.

More than 150,000 bricks have been used to build Bricks Britannia at the Novium Museum in Chichester.

