UK heatwave: How to water a showground

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Water 'borrowed' from river for Hickstead showground
Drone shots have captured the parched Sussex countryside and the difference 10m litres of water can make during a heatwave.
Organisers at Hickstead showground have a special licence to take water from a river which runs through the grounds.
-
25 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-sussex-44956080/water-borrowed-from-river-for-hickstead-showgroundRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window