UK heatwave: How to water a showground
Water 'borrowed' from river for Hickstead showground

Drone shots have captured the parched Sussex countryside and the difference 10m litres of water can make during a heatwave.

Organisers at Hickstead showground have a special licence to take water from a river which runs through the grounds.

  • 25 Jul 2018
