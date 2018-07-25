Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is this Crawley teacher 'the greatest showman'?
How's this for an end of year show?
Staff at St Wilfrid's Catholic School in Crawley in West Sussex have done their own version of The Greatest Showman.
Their video has already had thousands of views on YouTube.
-
25 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-sussex-44947102/is-this-crawley-teacher-the-greatest-showmanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window