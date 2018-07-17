Drink driver claims she's 'just unwell'
Video

Drink-driver tells police she's 'just not well'

A woman who was more than three times over the drink-drive limit told police she was "just not well" when she was stopped.

She was driving with her son when police pulled her over in Sussex. She was later disqualified.

Footage of the driver was released by Sussex Police as it revealed more than 100 people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving in the county in June.

