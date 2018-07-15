Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Disability Pride event held in Brighton
Brighton and Hove has held its second annual Disability Pride.
Hundreds of people gathered for the event, a celebration for anyone with a disability or impairment - visible or invisible.
-
15 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window