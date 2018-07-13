Media player
St Leonards couple wed after groom plans surprise wedding
A woman from Sussex has married her partner of 17 years after he organised the whole wedding in secret.
Lesley Morgan from St Leonards believed she was bridesmaid for some friends who were renewing their vows.
It turned out she was the bride.
13 Jul 2018
