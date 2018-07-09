Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hove festival hosts doggy paddle world record attempt
A group of dogs took their owners for a paddle in Hove this weekend in a bid to break a world record.
They were attempting to have the most number of dogs and people on paddleboards.
-
09 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-sussex-44771364/hove-festival-hosts-doggy-paddle-world-record-attemptRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window