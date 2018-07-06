Media player
Sussex cat 'predicts England World Cup results'
"Mystic" cat Phoenix has been successfully predicting England victories in the World Cup.
The rescue cat, aged 11, from Chelwood Gate, West Sussex, forecast that England would win all four of their matches so far in the tournament, even the one the side lost against Belgium.
But is the moggy anticipating victory against Sweden on Saturday?
06 Jul 2018
