Historic America document rediscovered
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Declaration of Independence found in Chichester archives

One of the most important documents in American history has been rediscovered.

The United States of America declared independence from the British Empire on July 4 1776. Only two parchment manuscripts of The Declaration of Independence remain.

One is housed in the National Archives in Washington DC and the other has been gathering dust in the archives at West Sussex County Council in Chichester.

Video Journalist: Ben Moore

  • 04 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Was Declaration of Independence legal?