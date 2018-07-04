Anyone for pickleball?

Media player
Pickleball could be coming to a park or gym near you
If Wimbledon has inspired you to pick up a racquet but tennis is a bit too energetic, pickleball could be for you.
More than three million Americans are thought to play the sport, which borrows from badminton, tennis and table tennis.
In the UK it is estimated there are more than 2,000 players at 70 clubs across the country, including this one in Eastbourne, East Sussex.
04 Jul 2018
