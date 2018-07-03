Tennis teen wants to inspire other girls
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tennis teen wants to inspire other girls

Hollie Irwin, 18, from Uckfield, East Sussex, is passionate about encouraging young girls to take up tennis.

She coaches youngsters at Maresfield Lawn Tennis Club.

The sixth form student, who has played at national level, said: "It is important to make the sport all-inclusive."

  • 03 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Girls tennis campaign comes to South East