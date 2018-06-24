Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Girls tennis campaign comes to South East
A campaign to get more women and girls playing tennis saw Judy Murray come to Eastbourne as part of an initiative with the Lawn Tennis Association.
The programme, called "She Rallies", trains women to become tennis "activators".
It's hoped they will then go out into the community to inspire the tennis stars of tomorrow.
-
24 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window