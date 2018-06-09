Media player
Retired Wadhurst economist makes Battle of Waterloo model
Michael Wrobel has been an economist all his working life, but throughout much of that time he has harboured a secret desire.
Mr Wrobel, from Wadhurst, wanted to one day create a huge scale model of the Battle of Waterloo.
Now, five years later and using more than 5,500 individual pieces he has finally achieved his dream.
09 Jun 2018
