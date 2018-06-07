Media player
Carol Kirkwood's weather forecast disrupted by piglet
The BBC Breakfast weather presenter was broadcasting live from the South of England Show at Ardingly, West Sussex when a piglet stole the show.
The frisky seven-week-old piglet is a cross-breed with an Oxford Sandy and Black and a Gloucester Old Spot.
07 Jun 2018
