Mum of 'failed' patient rejects apology

The body of Janet Muller, a 21-year-old German national, was found near Ifield Golf Club in Crawley on 13 March 2015 after she escaped from a hospital which treats people with mental health problems.

Her mother Ramona Muller said her family fought for answers for three years.

Earlier this month, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust apologised for failing Janet but Ms Muller said the apology was "too late".