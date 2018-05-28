Media player
Video
Lifeguard patrols begin at Camber Sands
Lifeguard patrols began at Camber Sands this weekend as thousands flocked to the beach amid the high temperatures.
Two years ago, seven men drowned at Camber.
Five of them were friends on a trip from London and all died on the same day.
28 May 2018
