Art that gives a voice to the 'invisible'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Art that gives a voice to Brighton and Hove's 'invisible'

An art exhibition featuring work from people who are 'invisible' in society has been held in Brighton.

Art On The Edge gave a glimpse into the world of those who are often seen as unable to contribute.

The artwork has been on display at St Luke's Prestonville as part of the Artists Open Houses festival.

  • 26 May 2018