BBC South East Sport Unsung Hero

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC South East Sport's Unsung Hero award won by signing hockey coach
Making hockey accessible to children with hearing difficulties has won Wendy Russell BBC South East Sport's Unsung Hero award.
Now she is off to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year to compete for the national title.
-
01 Dec 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-sussex-42195869/bbc-south-east-sport-s-unsung-hero-award-won-by-signing-hockey-coachRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window