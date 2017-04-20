Mother says her son's education is in crisis
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sussex mother of son with Asperger syndrome fears for his education

The mother of an 11-year-old boy with violent behavioural problems has said her family is in crisis after his school said he was too disruptive and must be taught at home instead.

Holly Batten, from Sedlescombe, in East Sussex, said the county council was unable to fund an alternative school place for her son Rupert, who has Asperger syndrome.

  • 20 Apr 2017