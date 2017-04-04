woman claims she was stalked by Michael Lane
Woman regrets not reporting Shana Grice killer Michael Lane

A woman who says she was stalked by Portslade murderer Michael Lane has said she regrets not telling the police.

Ellie May believes it could have prevented him from killing 19-year-old Shana Grice.

The 21-year-old from Mile Oak told South East today how Lane stalked her over social media and took photos of her bedroom window - but she never reported him.

