Brighton drug gang's arrest filmed by police
All nine members of a drugs gang have been jailed for their part in large scale conspiracy to supply class A drugs across Brighton and Hove.
The ninth member of the gang - all of whom are Albanian - was jailed earlier, after the group was caught in an undercover police operation last summer.
Police officers had targeted a number of addresses across the city in the raids.
Eight of the men were in the country illegally.
28 Mar 2017
