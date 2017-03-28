Police chase arresting nine Albanians in Brighton
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brighton drug gang's arrest filmed by police

All nine members of a drugs gang have been jailed for their part in large scale conspiracy to supply class A drugs across Brighton and Hove.

The ninth member of the gang - all of whom are Albanian - was jailed earlier, after the group was caught in an undercover police operation last summer.

Police officers had targeted a number of addresses across the city in the raids.

Eight of the men were in the country illegally.

  • 28 Mar 2017