The final piece of decking on the newly-restored Hastings Pier has been screwed into place by Madness lead singer Suggs.

Repairs to the Victorian structure have taken two years, following a major fire which severely damaged the 140-year-old structure in 2010.

More than 50 miles of new planking and more than 500,000 fixings have been used in the £15m renovation.

The Madness star, who was born in Hastings as Graham McPherson, said: "Going on the pier was always a really happy time... It's a privilege to be involved. I can't really say I had a hand in building it but at least I can say I was involved."

The pier is expected to be fully operational by mid-April.