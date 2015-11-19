Media player
Helping families at Lesbos migrant camp
Adam Bates from Brighton is helping families with food and blankets at a one of two migrant camps on the Greek island of Lesbos.
As well as keeping an audio diary, he has been speaking to BBC Sussex about his time volunteering and frustrations that while there is overcrowding in one camp there is plenty of space at the other.
He also says the mental images of children sleeping in the cold without blankets keeps him awake at night.
Film footage by Adam Bates
19 Nov 2015
