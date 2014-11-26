Media player
Dogs listen to words, say University of Sussex researchers
A University of Sussex research project has suggested that man's best friend can process human speech in rather sophisticated ways.
Mammal communication researchers in the School of Psychology tested more than 250 dogs to see how they responded to a set of spoken commands.
They found that, like humans, dogs use different parts of the brain to process the verbal components of a familiar sentence and the emotion or intonation of the speaker.
Lucinda Adam reports.
26 Nov 2014
