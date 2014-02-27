Birling Gap crack
Large crack appears along cliff top at Birling Gap

A 30ft (9m) crack has appeared along the cliff top at Birling Gap in East Sussex.

The crack appeared a week after the National Trust revealed the popular coastal attraction has suffered seven years' worth of erosion in two months.

  • 27 Feb 2014
