Large crack appears along cliff top at Birling Gap
A 30ft (9m) crack has appeared along the cliff top at Birling Gap in East Sussex.
The crack appeared a week after the National Trust revealed the popular coastal attraction has suffered seven years' worth of erosion in two months.
27 Feb 2014
