Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Award for Brighton Crohn's disease swimmer
A man with the inflammatory bowel condition Crohn's disease and severe arthritis is to receive an award after he fought his condition and went on to swim the Channel.
Three years ago, Rob Starr, of Brighton, could only walk with a stick.
The 44-year-old, who stopped taking drugs when he found sea swimming helped to manage his pain, said: "We've all got a choice. We can get up and we can carry on or we can let it beat us."
He will receive an award from the Primary Care Trust on Thursday.
-
19 Nov 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window