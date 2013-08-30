One part of the Two Stones artwork is winched into place in Maidstone
Restored early Antony Gormley artwork gets new home

An early work by Angel of the North creator Antony Gormley is moved to a new home following restoration work.

The restored Two Stones artwork were installed outside Kent History and Library Centre in Maidstone.

  • 30 Aug 2013
