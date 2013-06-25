Video

Two landmark mills on the Sussex Downs, affectionately known as Jack and Jill, could be seen "dancing in the wind together" for the first time in living memory.

Post mill Jill is in working order after years of preservation by enthusiasts, while the new owner of tower mill Jack plans to replace its cap and sweeps to bring it back to working order for the first time since 1906.

Robin Gibson spoke to Jack's owner Jolyon Maugham, and Jill trustee Paul Barber.

Pictures courtesy of Simon Potter