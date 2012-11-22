Media player
Hoaxer dashes hopes for terminally ill children
Families of terminally ill children have condemned a hoaxer who falsely promised £1m for medical research as "cruel and callous".
The families have been fundraising for research into Sanfilippo syndrome, which causes progressive brain damage.
22 Nov 2012
