Olympic opening ceremony doves organised by Sussex man
An extreme sports specialist from Hastings in Sussex has told how he helped organise London's spin on the Olympic doves of peace.
Paul Hughes and 75 cyclists began practising for the opening ceremony in March.
16 Jan 2013
