Clifftop near Beachy Head
Woman dies in Eastbourne clifftop accident

A woman has died after falling from a cliff near Beachy Head while walking her dog with her husband.

The woman, who police said was believed to be aged 49, fell 300ft (91m) on to the beach at Birling Gap.

  • 15 Jul 2012