A video has been released showing the moment a 4×4 driver tried to undertake a bin lorry and ended up sliding their vehicle down a grass verge.

Waverley Borough Council released the footage, which shows a refuse collector loading a bin into the back of the lorry.

The car driver, keen to get around the stationary vehicle, attempted to undertake the bin lorry, mounting the kerb in the process.

However, they ended up sliding down the verge leaving their vehicle on its side.

The council said nobody was injured during the incident.