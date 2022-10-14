Young refugees fleeing the war and violence in Ukraine are restarting their educations in England, finding a new life through new schools.

Among them are eight-year-old Sofiia and her mother Hanna, who left their home in Kharkiv to make a new life in Farnham, and 17-year-old Ivan who is settling into a new secondary school.

Sofiia became the first Ukrainian to find a school placement in the area, while Ivan, is trying to fit in with his English classmates who've all grown up together.

