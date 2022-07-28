A military helicopter is being used to help stop wildfires spreading in Surrey,

Rescue crews have been trying to put out the enormous blaze and Hankley Common near Farnham since Sunday.

"Water bombing" is being deployed to stop the fire, which has already destroyed 50 hectares of grassland.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Sue Small is back home nearby after having to evacuate as the fire approached.

She told BBC Radio Surrey: "This was just huge. It was just a roaring raging monster."