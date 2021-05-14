A Post Office worker who was jailed after being wrongly convicted of stealing £75,000 said she contemplated suicide.

Seema Mistra, a former sub-postmistress from West Byfleet, Surrey, was jailed for four months after the Post Office accused her of the theft in 2008.

Last month her conviction was quashed when it became clear that the Post Office's accounting software, Horizon, was to blame.

The Post Office agreed to pay nearly £58m to settle with 557 of its former workers after a long-running dispute over the system.

Seema said she would have killed herself had she not been pregnant when she was jailed.

Video journalist: Bob Dale

