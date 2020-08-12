Fire devastates heathland
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chobham Common fire: Drone footage shows extent of damage

Drone footage of Chobham Common shows the extent of the damage caused by a heatwave fire.

Fire crews will be there for up to a week finding, locating and putting out hot spots, after the blaze swept across heathland during record temperatures.

  • 12 Aug 2020
Go to next video: Firefighters tackle Chobham Common fire in Surrey