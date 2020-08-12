Media player
Chobham Common fire: Drone footage shows extent of damage
Drone footage of Chobham Common shows the extent of the damage caused by a heatwave fire.
Fire crews will be there for up to a week finding, locating and putting out hot spots, after the blaze swept across heathland during record temperatures.
12 Aug 2020
