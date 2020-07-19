'Samaritans is the highlight of my week'
Video

Samaritans: What it's like volunteering during lockdown

Mental health charity Samaritans has appealed for more volunteers during the coronavirus pandemic.

It says its service has been under huge strain during lockdown with its ability to keep answering calls stretched to the limit.

But despite the challenges, volunteer Laura Bealin-Kelly says she enjoys the work, as it "gives me an opportunity to listen to real people".

