Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Samaritans: What it's like volunteering during lockdown
Mental health charity Samaritans has appealed for more volunteers during the coronavirus pandemic.
It says its service has been under huge strain during lockdown with its ability to keep answering calls stretched to the limit.
But despite the challenges, volunteer Laura Bealin-Kelly says she enjoys the work, as it "gives me an opportunity to listen to real people".
-
19 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-surrey-53434737/samaritans-what-it-s-like-volunteering-during-lockdownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window