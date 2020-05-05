Media player
How can you adapt your business to succeed in lockdown?
Business everywhere have been hit hard by the lockdown.
But resourceful shop owners and service providers have been changing their work practices to suit a world where face-to-face contact with customers is no longer possible.
Some are now saying they prefer their new ways of working and can't imagine going back to how things were before.
05 May 2020
