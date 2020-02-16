'It takes me three months to make a baby'

Video

Sandy is one of a growing number of people in the UK who make reborn dolls, lifelike replicas of new babies.

The dolls take her around three months to construct and paint at her home in Camberley, Surrey and can sell for up to £1,000.

Reborn dolls first appeared in the US in the 1990s and as well as being collectable, owners can often form an emotional bond with them.

Some residential homes allow the dolls to visit and say they've seen them have a soothing effect on residents.

See more on Inside Out South and South East on BBC One on Monday 17 February at 19:30 GMT and on BBC iPlayer here.