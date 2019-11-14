Video

A former Vogue model has posed for a fashion shoot at the age of 85.

Lesley shot to fame in the 1950s working in Paris with Yves Saint Laurent.

In her career, she met Sophia Loren and Marlene Dietrich. Lesley also worked with Vidal Sassoon, but "got bored" with Dior and went over to Givenchy.

The special day was organised by her care home in Hindhead, Surrey.