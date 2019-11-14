Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ex-Vogue model: Lesley, 85, poses for a fashion shoot again
A former Vogue model has posed for a fashion shoot at the age of 85.
Lesley shot to fame in the 1950s working in Paris with Yves Saint Laurent.
In her career, she met Sophia Loren and Marlene Dietrich. Lesley also worked with Vidal Sassoon, but "got bored" with Dior and went over to Givenchy.
The special day was organised by her care home in Hindhead, Surrey.
-
14 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-surrey-50401535/ex-vogue-model-lesley-85-poses-for-a-fashion-shoot-againRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window