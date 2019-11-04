Media player
Walker's narrow escape as Guildford bridge collapses
Walker Julie Powell had a lucky escape during Saturday's storms.
As she crossed a bridge over the River Wey it collapsed.
She was unharmed and managed to capture the dramatic moment on her phone.
04 Nov 2019
