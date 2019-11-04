Walker has narrow escape
Walker's narrow escape as Guildford bridge collapses

Walker Julie Powell had a lucky escape during Saturday's storms.

As she crossed a bridge over the River Wey it collapsed.

She was unharmed and managed to capture the dramatic moment on her phone.

