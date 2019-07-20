Grime artist cleans up grimy suburbs

Media player
Grime artist Luciferian cleans litter from Surrey streets
A Grime artist has taken his litter-picking hobby from the streets and raps about it on stage.
Thorfinn Hobson Bonning, whose stage name is Luciferian, collects litter around Cobham in his spare time.
He goes out armed with thick gloves, a litter-picker stick and bin bags.
Thorfinn said his "grime fighting" exploits now appeared in his lyrics and he hoped he was helping to change people's behaviour.
20 Jul 2019
